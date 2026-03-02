J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) versus Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) and J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of J. M. Smucker shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of J. M. Smucker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and J. M. Smucker”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $4.15 billion 0.70 $72.36 million $1.65 43.27 J. M. Smucker $8.73 billion 1.42 -$1.23 billion ($11.79) -9.84

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J. M. Smucker. J. M. Smucker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chefs’ Warehouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and J. M. Smucker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 1.74% 14.75% 4.38% J. M. Smucker -14.07% 15.94% 5.37%

Volatility and Risk

Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. M. Smucker has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chefs’ Warehouse and J. M. Smucker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 1 1 5 0 2.57 J. M. Smucker 1 9 8 0 2.39

Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus target price of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. J. M. Smucker has a consensus target price of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than J. M. Smucker.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats J. M. Smucker on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs' Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. It provides its products under the Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Canine Carry Outs, Folgers, Café Bustelo, Dunkin', Folgers, Café Bustelo, 1850, Jif, Smucker's, Smucker's Uncrustables, Robin Hood, and Five Roses. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, club stores, discount and dollar stores, online retailers, pet specialty stores, natural foods stores and distributors, drug stores, military commissaries, and mass merchandisers. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

