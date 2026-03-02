Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,757 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 18,894 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,575 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Broadway Financial worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Broadway Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Los Angeles, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, the company provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Its offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, along with consumer loans, mortgage financing and small-business lending.

Founded in 1946, Broadway Financial has established a presence throughout the Southern California region, focusing on personalized service for individuals, families and small- to mid-sized enterprises.

