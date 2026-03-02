electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECORGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded electroCore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECOR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 857.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in electroCore by 114.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Stock Down 2.1%

ECOR stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.48. electroCore has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.