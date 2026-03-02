electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded electroCore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

electroCore Stock Down 2.1%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 857.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in electroCore by 114.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOR stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.48. electroCore has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

