Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,441 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 29th total of 36,307 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Drugs Made In America Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drugs Made In America Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAA opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Drugs Made In America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Drugs Made In America Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DMAA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company’s stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank‐check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.