Nuvilex Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuvilex Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 140,630 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 29th total of 179,649 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Nuvilex Stock Performance

PMCB stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Nuvilex has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Nuvilex (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Joshua Silverman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 416,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,487.50. This represents a 10.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvilex to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nuvilex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Nuvilex

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer. The company develops CypCaps for pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors. It has a cooperation agreement with Iroquois Master Fund Ltd.; and license agreements with SG Austria Pte.

