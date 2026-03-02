Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) & Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Critical Survey

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 13.44% 11.02% 2.04% Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Keppel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Himalaya Shipping and Keppel, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Keppel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $131.90 million N/A $17.70 million $0.38 38.76 Keppel $4.58 billion 4.03 $603.62 million N/A N/A

Keppel has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Volatility and Risk

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Keppel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services. The company develops and operates data centres; telecommunication services; sells telecommunication and information technology equipment; procures, installs, operates, and maintenance of solar generation facilities; and operates golf club. In addition, it engages electricity, energy, and power supply; general wholesale trading; purchase and sells gaseous fuels; develops of district heating and cooling system; environmental, technologies, and engineering works; solid waste treatment; design and constructs waste-to-energy and desalination plants; commercial power generation; renewable energy generation; and owns and operates hotel. Further, the company offers property investment and development; real estate construction; trades communication systems and accessories; operates telecommunication network; IT consulting and outsourcing; distributes of IT products; colocation services; fixed and other related telecommunication services; ICT solutions; management services; fund management; investment advisory; and real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as Keppel Corporation and changed its name to Keppel Ltd. in January 2024. Keppel Ltd. Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

