Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,504,103 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 29th total of 15,965,898 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,673,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,673,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Key Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $50.81 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 219.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,019,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,130,403,000 after buying an additional 376,499 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,507,000 after acquiring an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,288,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

