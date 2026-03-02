First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 229,870 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 294,906 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,662,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,662,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.