First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 229,870 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 294,906 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,662,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

