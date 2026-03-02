Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,474,168 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 9,597,134 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,061,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,061,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeffrey Edward Nelson sold 58,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $134,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $97,423.76. This represents a 58.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Bharucha sold 58,007 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $134,576.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,993 shares in the company, valued at $213,423.76. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 416,327 shares of company stock worth $935,458 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.48. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

