YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,398 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 27,397 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of BIGY opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.98.
YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.