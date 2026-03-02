YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,398 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 27,397 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BIGY opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.98.

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (BIGY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Big Data & Analytics index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from data and software management. Securities are equally weighted within each tier. BIGY was launched on Nov 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

