Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) versus GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Financial Analysis

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GE Vernova and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 1 3 21 1 2.85 Fluence Energy 4 12 4 0 2.00

GE Vernova presently has a consensus target price of $788.24, suggesting a potential downside of 9.67%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than GE Vernova.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova 12.83% 46.91% 8.80% Fluence Energy -2.04% -10.10% -2.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares GE Vernova and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GE Vernova and Fluence Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $38.07 billion 6.18 $4.88 billion $17.80 49.02 Fluence Energy $2.26 billion 1.26 -$48.31 million ($0.44) -35.32

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Vernova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GE Vernova has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GE Vernova beats Fluence Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.