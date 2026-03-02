Head-To-Head Contrast: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 0.68% 55.59% 20.07% Payoneer Global 6.95% 10.89% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OppFi and Payoneer Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $525.96 million 1.51 $7.26 million ($0.75) -12.25 Payoneer Global $1.05 billion 1.46 $73.19 million $0.19 22.74

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OppFi and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 1 2 1 0 2.00 Payoneer Global 0 1 7 0 2.88

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.79%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $8.43, indicating a potential upside of 95.11%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than OppFi.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats OppFi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

