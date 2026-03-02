Qualigen Therapeutics (AIXC) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIXC – Get Free Report) is one of 458 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Qualigen Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -52.57% Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Volatility and Risk

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 5.62, indicating that their average share price is 462% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors 4898 9969 15994 377 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qualigen Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.25%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qualigen Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -$6.26 million -0.15 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors $432.12 million -$67.78 million -10.61

Qualigen Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics competitors beat Qualigen Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient’s blood. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

