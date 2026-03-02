JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 244,030 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Mattel worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Mattel by 537.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

MAT stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Mattel had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.44%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

