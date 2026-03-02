JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 93,212 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $30.52 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

