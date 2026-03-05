Analysts Set AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Target Price at GBX 528.75

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 625 to GBX 570 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 520 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

AJ Bell Stock Up 0.2%

About AJ Bell

AJB stock opened at GBX 446 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.61. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 355.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 578.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

