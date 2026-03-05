Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Price

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

HOMB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

Home BancShares Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Home BancShares has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $269.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.48 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Home BancShares

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $157,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,894.80. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $140,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 651,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,379,739.05. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home BancShares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 52,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 114,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.