Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) General Counsel Sells $2,100,990.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $2,100,990.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 72,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,050.74. This represents a 29.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 515.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.