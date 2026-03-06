Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 99,000 Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $3,992,670.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,372,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,920,745.34. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 120,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $4,599,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $8,727,500.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $110,370.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $15,921,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $48,300.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $8,056,910.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 303,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $10,799,984.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 157,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $5,448,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 480,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $16,833,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $45.72 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.41.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,729,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after acquiring an additional 574,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.21.

PBF Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity — traders bought about 14,762 calls (≈392% above average), signaling speculative bullish positioning or hedging by institutional/options players that can amplify upside into company news.

Unusually large call‑option activity — traders bought about 14,762 calls (≈392% above average), signaling speculative bullish positioning or hedging by institutional/options players that can amplify upside into company news. Positive Sentiment: Shares hit a one‑year high as investors accumulated ahead of business updates and PBF’s participation in a conference, reflecting elevated expectations for positive operational commentary or guidance. PBF Energy (PBF) Climbs to 1-Year High

Shares hit a one‑year high as investors accumulated ahead of business updates and PBF’s participation in a conference, reflecting elevated expectations for positive operational commentary or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Control Empresarial de Capital remains a very large long‑term holder (still >27M shares) despite trimming positions across several dates; the scale of ownership suggests continued alignment even as it takes profits. SEC Form 4 — Control Empresarial

Control Empresarial de Capital remains a very large long‑term holder (still >27M shares) despite trimming positions across several dates; the scale of ownership suggests continued alignment even as it takes profits. Neutral Sentiment: PBF recently reported better‑than‑expected quarterly EPS ($0.49 vs. est. -$0.15) and announced a quarterly dividend ($0.275), both supportive fundamentals that can justify investor interest ahead of updates.

PBF recently reported better‑than‑expected quarterly EPS ($0.49 vs. est. -$0.15) and announced a quarterly dividend ($0.275), both supportive fundamentals that can justify investor interest ahead of updates. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: Control Empresarial sold 120,000 shares on 3/2 and 99,000 on 3/3 (~$8.6M combined proceeds), and director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 200,000 shares on 3/3 (~$8.0M), the latter a ~20% cut to his holding — these profit‑taking moves can constrain further upside and raise governance/confidence questions for some investors. SEC Filing — Thomas J. Nimbley

Significant insider selling: Control Empresarial sold 120,000 shares on 3/2 and 99,000 on 3/3 (~$8.6M combined proceeds), and director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 200,000 shares on 3/3 (~$8.0M), the latter a ~20% cut to his holding — these profit‑taking moves can constrain further upside and raise governance/confidence questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed-to-negative: consensus on MarketBeat is “Reduce” with a ~$30.21 target — that divergence between market enthusiasm and analyst targets could increase volatility if company updates don’t meet bullish expectations.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

