Run Strategic Opportunit North Sells 238,991 Shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 238,991 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $2,875,061.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,456,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,582,067.93. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Run Strategic Opportunit North also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 55,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $664,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 381,004 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $4,640,628.72.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 300,092 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $3,655,120.56.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 131,281 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,577,997.62.

On Monday, February 23rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 6,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $7,462,529.69.

On Monday, January 5th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $653.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 92.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.