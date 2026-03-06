Insider Selling: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $3,164,041.92 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Brian Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $3,164,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,082.36. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $383,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,356,000 after buying an additional 3,494,741 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 48.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,349,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,909 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 149.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,844,000 after buying an additional 1,080,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,494,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

