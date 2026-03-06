Arjun Kampani Sells 28,761 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $2,001,477.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arjun Kampani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45.
Rocket Lab Price Performance
RKLB stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.18 and a beta of 2.20.
Rocket Lab News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed its 83rd launch (second successful launch in a week from two countries), reinforcing execution in launch services and supporting revenue momentum. Mission Success: Rocket Lab Completes 83rd Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $85 and kept an Overweight rating after Rocket Lab reported record 2025 revenue and a growing backlog, giving institutional analysts a bullish signal. Cantor lifts Rocket Lab’s (RKLB) Target After Record 2025 Revenue, Launch Cadence, And a Backlog Stacked Toward Space Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 and FY2025 results showed record annual revenue (~$602M), expanding gross margins, improving adjusted EBITDA trends and a $1.85B backlog (including an $816M SDA prime contract) — all supportive of longer‑term growth. Rocket Lab USA Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab is now the top holding in Round Hill’s new space economy ETF, which can boost passive inflows but also concentrates ETF‑driven flows into the stock. Rocket Lab is the top holding in Roundhill’s new space economy ETF
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary notes the stock is carving a support base after a ~30% pullback from highs; stabilization would be constructive but depends on fundamentals and sentiment. Rocket Lab Finds Its Footing as Post-Earnings Support Takes Shape
- Negative Sentiment: Neutron development remains the largest overhang after management pushed the maiden flight to Q4 2026 following a Stage‑1 tank rupture during testing; higher near‑term R&D spend and schedule risk weigh on margins and sentiment. Rocket Lab: Neutron Slips Again, Margins Peak But Backlog Saves The Day
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales this week (CEO, CFO and senior VPs sold shares on March 2–4) have been disclosed; while often routine, the concentrated filings increase near‑term supply and can amplify downward pressure. SEC Filing — Peter Beck sale
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.
About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
