Frank Klein Sells 36,768 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $3,095,502.38.

On Friday, January 2nd, Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $7,295,000.00.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 2.7%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.18 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

