Frank Klein Sells 36,768 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $3,095,502.38.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $7,295,000.00.
Rocket Lab Trading Down 2.7%
Rocket Lab stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.18 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $99.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.
Rocket Lab News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed its 83rd launch (second successful launch in a week from two countries), reinforcing execution in launch services and supporting revenue momentum. Mission Success: Rocket Lab Completes 83rd Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $85 and kept an Overweight rating after Rocket Lab reported record 2025 revenue and a growing backlog, giving institutional analysts a bullish signal. Cantor lifts Rocket Lab’s (RKLB) Target After Record 2025 Revenue, Launch Cadence, And a Backlog Stacked Toward Space Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 and FY2025 results showed record annual revenue (~$602M), expanding gross margins, improving adjusted EBITDA trends and a $1.85B backlog (including an $816M SDA prime contract) — all supportive of longer‑term growth. Rocket Lab USA Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab is now the top holding in Round Hill’s new space economy ETF, which can boost passive inflows but also concentrates ETF‑driven flows into the stock. Rocket Lab is the top holding in Roundhill’s new space economy ETF
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary notes the stock is carving a support base after a ~30% pullback from highs; stabilization would be constructive but depends on fundamentals and sentiment. Rocket Lab Finds Its Footing as Post-Earnings Support Takes Shape
- Negative Sentiment: Neutron development remains the largest overhang after management pushed the maiden flight to Q4 2026 following a Stage‑1 tank rupture during testing; higher near‑term R&D spend and schedule risk weigh on margins and sentiment. Rocket Lab: Neutron Slips Again, Margins Peak But Backlog Saves The Day
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales this week (CEO, CFO and senior VPs sold shares on March 2–4) have been disclosed; while often routine, the concentrated filings increase near‑term supply and can amplify downward pressure. SEC Filing — Peter Beck sale
About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
