Insider Selling: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells $2,777,110.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spencer Adam Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,248 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $751,584.96.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5%

NFLX stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $418.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after buying an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.01.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

