Frank Klein Sells 44,482 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $3,095,502.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,289,097.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $7,295,000.00.
Rocket Lab Trading Down 2.7%
NASDAQ RKLB opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.18 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $873,411,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $626,605,000 after buying an additional 825,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.
Key Rocket Lab News
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed its 83rd launch (second successful launch in a week from two countries), reinforcing execution in launch services and supporting revenue momentum. Mission Success: Rocket Lab Completes 83rd Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $85 and kept an Overweight rating after Rocket Lab reported record 2025 revenue and a growing backlog, giving institutional analysts a bullish signal. Cantor lifts Rocket Lab’s (RKLB) Target After Record 2025 Revenue, Launch Cadence, And a Backlog Stacked Toward Space Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 and FY2025 results showed record annual revenue (~$602M), expanding gross margins, improving adjusted EBITDA trends and a $1.85B backlog (including an $816M SDA prime contract) — all supportive of longer‑term growth. Rocket Lab USA Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab is now the top holding in Round Hill’s new space economy ETF, which can boost passive inflows but also concentrates ETF‑driven flows into the stock. Rocket Lab is the top holding in Roundhill’s new space economy ETF
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary notes the stock is carving a support base after a ~30% pullback from highs; stabilization would be constructive but depends on fundamentals and sentiment. Rocket Lab Finds Its Footing as Post-Earnings Support Takes Shape
- Negative Sentiment: Neutron development remains the largest overhang after management pushed the maiden flight to Q4 2026 following a Stage‑1 tank rupture during testing; higher near‑term R&D spend and schedule risk weigh on margins and sentiment. Rocket Lab: Neutron Slips Again, Margins Peak But Backlog Saves The Day
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales this week (CEO, CFO and senior VPs sold shares on March 2–4) have been disclosed; while often routine, the concentrated filings increase near‑term supply and can amplify downward pressure. SEC Filing — Peter Beck sale
About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
