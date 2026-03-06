Frank Klein Sells 44,482 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $3,095,502.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,289,097.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60.

On Friday, January 2nd, Frank Klein sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $7,295,000.00.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.18 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $873,411,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $626,605,000 after buying an additional 825,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.