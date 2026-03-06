Insider Selling: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $2,091,688.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Shadrak Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $2,091,688.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,179.52. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TEL opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

