Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $1,129,370.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,492.02. The trade was a 32.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $113.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.88.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

