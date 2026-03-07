Voss Capital, Lp Buys 65,100 Shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,844.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,140,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,903,844. This trade represents a 1.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Voss Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 182,862 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $4,185,711.18.

On Friday, January 30th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 2,138 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $56,036.98.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 175,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,096,000.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 10,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $317,100.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Voss Capital, Lp purchased 50,068 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,949,147.24.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 41,034 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,429.40.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Voss Capital, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of PAR Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $864,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 8,898 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $318,726.36.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Voss Capital, Lp bought 15,348 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.60 per share, with a total value of $561,736.80.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Voss Capital, Lp bought 146,789 shares of PAR Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $5,359,266.39.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. PAR Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $788.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAR. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Key Stories Impacting PAR Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation — Voss Capital disclosed purchases across Jan–Feb that added roughly $14.6M of stock and raised its position to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong insider institutional conviction that can support the share price. Voss Capital buys PAR Technology (PAR) shares worth $14.6 million

Major institutional accumulation — Voss Capital disclosed purchases across Jan–Feb that added roughly $14.6M of stock and raised its position to ~4.14M shares, signaling strong insider institutional conviction that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Options flows show elevated call activity — short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging can create upward price pressure in the near term (may support intraday rebounds).

Options flows show elevated call activity — short‑term bullish positioning and dealer hedging can create upward price pressure in the near term (may support intraday rebounds). Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: PAR beat Q4 estimates (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat) — underlying business momentum is positive but may already be priced in after the prior run‑up.

Recent fundamentals: PAR beat Q4 estimates (revenue +14.4% y/y; EPS beat) — underlying business momentum is positive but may already be priced in after the prior run‑up. Neutral Sentiment: Large passive/active holders remain significant — firms like T. Rowe, Vanguard and Capital Research hold large stakes; their positioning provides steadiness but limits volatility-driven upside unless they increase exposure.

Large passive/active holders remain significant — firms like T. Rowe, Vanguard and Capital Research hold large stakes; their positioning provides steadiness but limits volatility-driven upside unless they increase exposure. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks on Mar 3–4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s negative sentiment and share weakness. See the insider summary and filings. Insider trades summary CEO filings

Heavy insider selling — CEO Savneet Singh (large blocks on Mar 3–4), CFO Bryan Menar, CAO Michael Steenberge and director Cathy King sold multiple tranches around $17–$18. Executive sales at these levels are likely the primary driver of today’s negative sentiment and share weakness. See the insider summary and filings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts — several firms trimmed price targets and one cut to a neutral rating (Goldman Sachs to $18), which reduces near‑term upside expectations and may exacerbate selling pressure from momentum traders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PAR Technology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

Recommended Stories

