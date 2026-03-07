Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $1,046,897.28 in Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.64, for a total transaction of $1,046,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,986,207.04. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CIEN opened at $293.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $365.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.Ciena’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Q1 beat and raised FY guidance — Ciena reported record quarterly revenue ($1.43B) and beat EPS estimates; management raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $5.9B–$6.3B and Q2 revenue to $1.5B–$1.6B, underpinning the case for continued AI/cloud-driven demand.

Analyst upgrades and price-target increases — Several firms (Bank of America, Citi, Barclays, Needham and others) raised ratings/targets and explicitly cited cloud and hyperscaler data-center spending as a multi-year revenue tailwind, which helped stabilize and lift the stock after the initial sell-off.

Analysts revise forecasts upward — Following the upbeat Q1, multiple shop forecasts and models were raised, increasing near-term earnings and revenue expectations and giving investors fresh conviction for CIEN's AI/optical-infrastructure exposure.

Backlog and demand drivers — Company cited a record backlog (~$7B) and rising AI/cloud networking demand; these are medium‑to‑longer-term positives but execution and lead times will determine short-term revenue recognition.

Supply-chain / component constraints — Management said component availability constrained some revenue pacing; that limits upside in the near term even as demand is healthy.

Profit-taking and guidance disappointment — Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because expectations had run ahead of fundamentals; some saw the guidance as conservative relative to the prior rally, triggering a sharp post-earnings sell-off.

Insider sale — CEO sold a small block of shares (disclosed SEC filing), which some investors view as a minor negative signal.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.13.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

