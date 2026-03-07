Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Sells $1,701,715.36 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $1,701,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,569,104.96. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strauss Zelnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total transaction of $11,160,377.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $211.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day moving average of $239.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.56 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

