Steven Klinsky Acquires 186,905 Shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Klinsky purchased 186,905 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $1,527,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,878,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,860,956.14. This represents a 3.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NMFC stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $823.22 million, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 853.33%.
- Positive Sentiment: Director Steven B. Klinsky completed multiple purchases in early March — roughly 675,000 shares bought across March 3–5, representing a multi‑million dollar accumulation. Large insider buys signal management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support the stock. InsiderTrades: Klinsky Acquires Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 (payable March 31; ex-dividend March 17), which provides a very high yield that may appeal to income investors but also requires scrutiny of sustainability. Detailed dividend and company profile available here. MarketBeat: NMFC Dividend & Profile
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have been cutting targets and taking a more cautious stance: B. Riley lowered its target and other firms have trimmed price objectives, leaving a consensus “Reduce”/Hold tilt and a consensus target below recent highs. Analyst pessimism is a near-term headwind. MarketBeat: Analyst Notes on NMFC
- Negative Sentiment: Dividend sustainability is a major concern: the reported annualized dividend implies an extremely high payout ratio (reported ~853%), which investors often view as unsustainable for a BDC and can pressure the share price if cash flows or NAV come under stress. MarketBeat: Dividend & Payout Ratio
- Negative Sentiment: Independent research and bearish commentary (including a pessimistic forecast cited by B. Riley) add selling pressure and may explain the weaker intraday performance. AmericanBankingNews: B. Riley Forecast
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $12,326,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,450,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $5,066,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,038,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 443,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.
New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.
The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.
