Steven Klinsky Acquires 186,905 Shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Klinsky purchased 186,905 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $1,527,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,878,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,860,956.14. This represents a 3.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $823.22 million, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 853.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.25.

Positive Sentiment: Director Steven B. Klinsky completed multiple purchases in early March — roughly 675,000 shares bought across March 3–5, representing a multi‑million dollar accumulation. Large insider buys signal management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support the stock. InsiderTrades: Klinsky Acquires Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $12,326,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,450,000. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $5,066,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,038,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 443,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

