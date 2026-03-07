First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 393,869 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,882,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,869 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $645,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.48.

Shares of QCOM opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.12.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

