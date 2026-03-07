Blair William & Co. IL Sells 160,587 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,587 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.23% of AMETEK worth $99,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.37 and a 200-day moving average of $202.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $242.05.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Melius Research set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

