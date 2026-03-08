The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 62.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Trading Up 4.1%
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $231.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99 and a beta of 1.14. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boeing news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Boeing
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Boeing is closing in on a ~500‑aircraft 737 MAX deal with China, potentially one of the company’s largest orders and a major commercial backlog boost. Boeing close to 500-Jet Order with Trump-Xi Summit, Bloomberg News reports
- Positive Sentiment: After a White House meeting, President Trump said defense CEOs agreed to sharply accelerate production of advanced weaponry — a development that raises near‑term defense revenue expectations for major contractors including Boeing. Trump says defense CEOs agree to quadruple production of `Exquisite Class’ weaponry
- Positive Sentiment: Pentagon moves to secure funds and accelerate munitions production amid Middle East tensions — a potential near‑term tailwind for Boeing’s defense business. Pentagon Races to Secure Money for Iran Operations, Munitions
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Boeing director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased ~2,230 shares (~$500k), a visible signal of insider confidence that can support sentiment. Boeing (NYSE:BA) Director Purchases $499,966.00 in Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/investor commentary (Gabelli, sector write‑ups) highlights Boeing as a beneficiary of a multi‑year defense buildout, supporting longer‑term conviction. Gabelli Likes Lockheed, RTX, Boeing — and a Small Supplier You’ve Never Heard Of
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate outreach/PR items such as Boeing’s partnership with Jimma University and conference appearances are positive for brand but have limited near‑term P&L impact. Boeing and Jimma University partner
- Negative Sentiment: NASA shifted a key moon‑mission rocket component to United Launch Alliance after helium flow issues and updated timelines — a setback that adds pressure to Boeing’s space program credibility and revenue timing. NASA Updates Moon Mission Timeline
- Negative Sentiment: NASA labeled Starliner a Type A mishap and flagged governance/culture failings — this raises program risk, potential penalties, and continued investor scrutiny. NASA’s Starliner Mishap Findings
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage of commercial delivery weakness at Boeing and Airbus underscores execution risks that could weigh on near‑term revenue visibility. Deliveries Weakness Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Regional environmental/legal headlines (lawsuit over hazardous substances in the Lower Duwamish) add a potential liability headline that could distract investors. Hazardous Substances Lawsuit
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.
Boeing Profile
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
