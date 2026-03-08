The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 62.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $231.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99 and a beta of 1.14. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

