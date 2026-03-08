Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.28.

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and AI demand — Dell reported record revenue and earnings driven by robust AI server demand, raised its dividend and expanded its buyback program, and highlighted new AI-focused products and partnerships (positive catalysts for revenue, margins and capital returns). Dell Earnings Highlight AI Server Growth

Record quarter and AI demand — Dell reported record revenue and earnings driven by robust AI server demand, raised its dividend and expanded its buyback program, and highlighted new AI-focused products and partnerships (positive catalysts for revenue, margins and capital returns). Positive Sentiment: AI server backlog and ISG momentum — Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group posted record revenues with a large backlog (~$43B) and management projects roughly $50B in AI-related revenue for FY27, supporting forward revenue visibility. ISG Revenue Growth Strengthens

AI server backlog and ISG momentum — Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group posted record revenues with a large backlog (~$43B) and management projects roughly $50B in AI-related revenue for FY27, supporting forward revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and momentum coverage — Daiwa raised its price target to $170 and kept an outperform rating, while multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) highlight Dell as a momentum/value play after the beat and strong cash generation. These note higher upside and institutional support. Daiwa PT Raise

Analyst upgrades and momentum coverage — Daiwa raised its price target to $170 and kept an outperform rating, while multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) highlight Dell as a momentum/value play after the beat and strong cash generation. These note higher upside and institutional support. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/price momentum — Coverage points out a recent sharp share rally (strong weekly/monthly gains), prompting re‑assessments of valuation and whether upside is already priced in; this is informational but increases sensitivity to near-term data. Assessing Valuation After Surge

Valuation/price momentum — Coverage points out a recent sharp share rally (strong weekly/monthly gains), prompting re‑assessments of valuation and whether upside is already priced in; this is informational but increases sensitivity to near-term data. Neutral Sentiment: Industry positioning — Dell is featured in data-center/AI market reports as a leader alongside Broadcom and HPE, confirming strategic positioning but not changing near-term fundamentals by itself. Data Center Solutions Report

Industry positioning — Dell is featured in data-center/AI market reports as a leader alongside Broadcom and HPE, confirming strategic positioning but not changing near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — SEC filings show large director sales on March 2 (hundreds of thousands of shares sold), which can sap sentiment and trigger near-term selling pressure even when results are strong. SEC Filing – Director Sale

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,418 shares of company stock worth $160,431,302 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

