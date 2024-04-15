Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 10,001 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHW stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.