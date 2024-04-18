Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.54.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $259.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

