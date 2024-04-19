DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.