CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $430.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CACI International traded as high as $383.37 and last traded at $383.32, with a volume of 15955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.08.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.82.

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

