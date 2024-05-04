Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $9,453,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $3,293,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.61.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock worth $12,160,356 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $406.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.54. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $303.40 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.