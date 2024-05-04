Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 228,836 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 11.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,715,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,579,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,737,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $644,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPC opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.