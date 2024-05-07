Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $39.58 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 185,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Toll Brothers worth $39,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

NYSE TOL opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

