Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$261.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$247.00 to C$261.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$228.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$213.53. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

