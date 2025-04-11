Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $156.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.