HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.30. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xenetic Biosciences
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.