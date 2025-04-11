HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.30. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

