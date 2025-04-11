HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.30. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.