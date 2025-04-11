Q1 EPS Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.