Q3 EPS Estimate for Arch Capital Group Lowered by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.49 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.06.

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

