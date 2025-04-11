Raymond James Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.97% from the stock’s current price.

FORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VerticalScope presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.90.

Shares of FORA opened at C$4.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$73.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$14.75.

In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $259,820. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

