StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -143.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. This represents a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

