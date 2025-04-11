What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Wix.com FY2028 Earnings?

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Wix.com in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the information services provider will earn $10.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wix.com’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wix.com’s FY2029 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIX. Bank of America upped their target price on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $155.68 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

